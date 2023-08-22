Water damage: Temporary closure of the title service | FAXINFO

The heavy rains last Sunday caused water damage in the prefabricated premises of the Collectivity's title service which manages vehicle registration documents and driving licenses.

The electrical installation was damaged, which caused the temporary closure of the service of traffic documents located at 7 rue Victor Maurasse in Marigot. A few days will be needed to be able to reopen this public service. The Community apologizes to users for the inconvenience caused. Until the reopening of the service, the population is invited to send their requests by email to the following address:

servicedestitres@com-saint-martin.fr _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/degat-des-eaux-fermeture-temporaire-du-service-des-titres/