WATER / Strike at SAUR: the situation is improving, but remains fragile | FAXINFO

During a press briefing on December 27, Deputy Prefect Vincent Berton provided an update on the water crisis linked to the strike by seven SAUR agents out of 29 staff.

According to him, the situation is showing signs of improvement thanks to the restarting of a second engine. Drinking water production now reaches 6000m³ per day, which is enough to supply the entire island.

However, the prefect stressed the continuing fragility of this situation: “We remain under tension. A third engine will have to be restarted to further stabilize production.” Calling on residents to be moderate in their consumption, he recalled that the prefectural decree limiting water use to essential needs remains in force.

The social conflict within SAUR continues, with ongoing negotiations supervised by lawyers. Vincent Berton also denounced the malicious acts, described as intolerable, targeting the production units with the “disappearance” of boxes essential to restarting the engines. The prefect, whose mission is to manage the health crisis, also insisted on the need to learn lessons to strengthen the security of the installations. The gendarmerie forces are now ensuring the security of the site. On the legal side, numerous complaints have been filed and forwarded to the public prosecutor. The online petition “put our water back in service” has exceeded a thousand signatures. _Vx

Shortened link to the petition: https://urlr.me/uEhC8M

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/eau-greve-a-la-saur-la-situation-sameliore-mais-reste-fragile/