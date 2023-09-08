WEATHER: Hurricane Lee in cat 5 maintains its course to avoid us | FAXINFO

As expected Lee stepped up with a well defined eye. The orientation of the trajectory remains in very good agreement with the forecasts.

Lee is expected to continue heading west-northwest, gradually slowing its forward speed. It is now almost certain that the center of Lee will pass more than 300 km north of the Leeward Islands (ours), with an associated very strong swell which will affect us. The winds increased from 140 km/h to 250 km/h in 24 hours due in particular to a surface water temperature of 30°C, a very rare acceleration according to experts.

Note that the strongest winds as well as the rains are located north of Lee, that is to say on the opposite side of our islands.

Forecast winds will exceed 150 kt or 280 km/h with gusts to 330 km/h on Friday and Saturday which will move Lee to category 5. The NHC intensity forecasts have been significantly revised upwards with risks for the Bahamas and the US coast.

So no boat trip this Friday and the following days until the sea calms down. Also beware of swimming, which is best avoided for a few days.

The question we can ask ourselves: what if Lee had passed over St-Martin like Irma did in 2017…?

Check our site for the latest news from Lee and official press releases from the authorities: www.faxinfo.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/meteo-louragan-lee-en-cat-5-mais-maintient-sa-route-pour-nous-eviter/