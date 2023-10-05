WEATHER / Tropical storm “Philippe”: Saint-Martin well watered! | FAXINFO

As expected, the effects of tropical storm “Philippe” was felt during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday in Saint-Martin, significant accumulations of water having been recorded throughout the territory.

Following the passage not far from the Northern Islands of tropical storm "Philippe", intense rain fell throughout the night from Tuesday to Wednesday on the Northern Islands without fortunately causing any injuries or damage.

In its bulletin published yesterday morning, Météo France reported cumulative rainfall measured overnight: 85 mm in Marigot (including 54 mm between 18 p.m. and 21 p.m.) and 79 mm in Grand-Case (including 56 mm between 19 p.m. and 22 p.m.).

Yesterday morning, motorists did not experience too much difficulty getting around, as the road network was not too impacted by the heavy rains.

As a precautionary measure and by decision of the prefect, Vincent Berton, educational establishments (nursery and primary schools, middle and high schools) remained closed on Tuesday October 3 and Wednesday October 4.

An order prohibiting swimming and the practice of water activities has also been issued for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, until Thursday October 5 at 6 a.m.

Everything should be back to normal this morning with the students returning to school. _AF

