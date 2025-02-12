WEATHER: Yellow warning for strong winds and waves-submersion | FAXINFO

Saint Martin and Saint Barthélemy are on yellow alert due to poor weather conditions. A large anticyclone, centered on the Atlantic, is causing stronger winds and rough seas, requiring increased caution.

Gusts reaching 80 km/h

From Wednesday night to Thursday, the wind will blow between 40 and 50 km/h, with gusts of up to 80 km/h, particularly on the reliefs and exposed coasts. A temporary lull is expected on Thursday afternoon before a new strengthening during the following night. This Wednesday morning, a gust of 69 km/h was already recorded in Grand-Case.

Rough seas and risk of submersion

In the Atlantic, the sea remains rough with troughs reaching 2m, which could increase to 80m on Thursday. These waves, generated by an east-southeast swell crossed with a northeast swell, risk causing breakers on the north and east coasts of Saint-Martin, as well as on the north of Saint-Barthélemy. Boats at anchor will be particularly stressed.

Cautionary recommendations

Météo France calls on the inhabitants of the Northern Islands and sailors to be vigilant. The approaches to the Atlantic coasts can be dangerous due to waves and localized submersions. It is recommended to adapt your movements and ensure the security of boats.

