White march and concrete actions: the response against violence | FAXINFO

Faced with the increase in crime, Louis Mussington, president of the Saint-Martin community, spoke with emotion about the recent tragic events, including the armed attack on an American tourist in Grand Case. “I am horrified by this barbaric act, which in no way reflects the values ​​and morality of our territory,” he declared, calling for a democratic and moral awakening to stem this spiral of violence.

The incidents come at a crucial time for the local economy, with restaurateurs reporting a record tourist season. Mussington expressed concern that the events could jeopardise the massive efforts being made to promote the destination, both financial (€8m) and technical.

Rapid and appropriate measures

To respond to this crisis, several concrete measures are being implemented. Video surveillance will soon be operational following the notification of companies that have obtained the public contract, and a territorial police station will soon open in Grand-Case, after accelerated repairs.

An awareness campaign will also be launched to engage in dialogue with young people in the neighborhoods.

In parallel, Actions will be taken to strengthen maritime controls et combat the entry of illegal weapons.

Finally, efforts will continue to improve public lighting, a key factor in securing neighborhoods. “The situation is serious, but with firm measures and collective commitment, we can regain a welcoming and secure island,” the president concluded.

The moral duty of parents

Louis Mussington also stressed the importance of education and family support.

“I grew up with strong values, taught by my mother, and I wonder about the loss of this moral power of parents,” he confided.

He calls for joint efforts to reorient youth and provide employment and training opportunities.

White March this Saturday in Grand-Case

A silent march, organized in partnership with the veterans' football club, will take place on January 18 at 16:30 p.m. in Grand-Case to denounce the violence.

Participants are invited to wear a white t-shirt and walk from the stadium parking lot along the boulevard.

This event aims to bring together the entire population, beyond borders, to say no to crime. _Vx

