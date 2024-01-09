WINAIR expands its Caribbean network | FAXINFO

After the recent increase in the number of flights between Saint-Martin, Saba and Saint-Eustache, the local company Winair is adding other direct flights to and between the other neighboring islands.

Good news for passengers after the current crisis in regional air transport. Indeed Winair responds to significant demand from users following the shutdown of the regional airline LIAT, in liquidation. While waiting for the hypothetical restart of LIAT under another entity, solutions are needed for passengers. Winair is working on this and it is a relief for many of them, especially during this very busy period.

Winair will operate the following routes from January 15:

Antigua-Sxm, Antigua-St.Kitts, Antigua-Tortola, Antigua-Dominica

St. Kitts-Sxm, St- Kitts-Antigua, St- Kitts-Dominique, St- Kitts-Tortola

Tortola-Sxm, Tortola-Antigua, Tortola-Saint Kitts

Dominica-Sxm, Dominica-Antigua, Dominica-Saint-Kitts

These line extensions reinforce the commitment made by the Sint-Maarten company Winair to improve regional connectivity.

Thus, more than ever, Juliana airport, despite its current saturation until the work is completed, is asserting itself as LE major regional hub in the north of the Lesser Antilles.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/winair-elargit-son-reseau-caraibe/