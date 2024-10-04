WINE FAIR / Tradition obliges: in October, Goût du Vin offers you its big Wine Fair! | FAXINFO

Come and enjoy a 25% discount on absolutely everything in our Marigot and Hope Hill cellars.

As every year, take advantage of the opportunity to get a good deal and treat yourself. This year, the fair takes place from Friday October 4 to Saturday 12.

Both stores are open Monday to Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 18:30 p.m.

Don't miss this opportunity to fill your cellars with bottles at reduced prices!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/foire-aux-vins-tradition-oblige-en-octobre-le-gout-du-vin-vous-fait-beneficier-de-sa-grande-foire-aux-vins/