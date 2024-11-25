Wink: Grape Wine and Ruinart Champagne | FAXINFO

Established in 1729, Maison Ruinart is the oldest Champagne House, a symbol of excellence and tradition. Its unique know-how, nourished by generations of passion and innovation, embodies a pioneering spirit that continues to shine today.

Chardonnay, the House's emblematic grape variety, is mainly selected between the Côte des Blancs and the Montagne de Reims. It brings elegance, freshness and refinement to all Ruinart vintages, perfectly reflecting the identity and style of the House.

This year, Maison Ruinart was able to collaborate with the Saint-Martin Gastronomy Festival during a lovely event organized on November 13, 2024 at the exclusive distributor, Grape Wine. On this occasion, the Maison's main vintages were enhanced by a bold pairing with a selection of cheeses specially chosen to reveal all the richness and nuances of R de Ruinart, Ruinart Rosé and, of course, the jewel of the collection, Ruinart Blanc de Blanc.

The Ruinart universe is accessible at www.ruinart.com, where you can explore the heritage, the know-how, the close links with art and gastronomy, as well as the commitments in favor of a more responsible approach. _AH

The Ruinart Range is available from Grape Wine, 10 Café Street, Hope Estate. Tel: +590 590 87-1646

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/clin-doeil-grape-wine-et-le-champagne-ruinart/