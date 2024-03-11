WINK / International Women’s Rights Day: a flower offered to the female teachers and staff of the Daniella Jeffry high school | FAXINFO

As part of International Women's Rights Day celebrated each year on March 8, the teachers and female staff of the Daniella Jeffry Vocational School were presented with a flower full of symbols by the students on Friday morning when they arrived at work.

Offering flowers for International Women's Day is not a trivial gesture. It is a way of expressing your support or admiration for those that are part of your daily life. This is the meaningful project that Jessica Hamlet, eco-management teacher, specializing in sales and reception, and Sabrina Lauzis, head of the business office, a new position created this year which makes the connection, wanted to implement. between the professional world and high school Daniella Jeffry. “It’s a project that was particularly close to Sabrina and I’s hearts,” emphasizes Jessica Hamlet. “After receiving the agreement of the principal, we wanted to offer a flower from Case Abaka in Bellevue to each female teacher and staff of the establishment, just to mark the occasion. It is also an opportunity for us to make students aware of this day of March 8, which perhaps does not represent much for them. Hence the interest in reminding the young girls of the establishment of the important role of women in everyday life, of their participation in economic and political life, but also in favor of gender equality. ".

The distribution of flowers by the students began at eight o'clock and continued throughout the morning inside and in front of the establishment in a warm atmosphere full of symbols. “We are not born a woman, we become one”, a quote from Simone de Beauvoir that we could read on each flower offered to the 100% female educational community.

An educational policy in favor of equality at school

The education code recalls that the transmission of the value of equality between girls and boys, women and men, begins in primary school. This public policy is a necessary condition so that, gradually, stereotypes fade and other models of behavior are built without sexist discrimination or violence. Its purpose is to create a culture of equality and mutual respect. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/clin-doeil-journee-internationale-des-droits-des-femmes-une-fleur-offerte-aux-professeures-et-personnel-feminin-du-lycee-daniella-jeffry/