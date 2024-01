Coming out of a show in Orient Bay last month we were feeling a little peckish.

It was late and we stumbled upon Taco Shop, avenue des Plages. Their revised “Lyonnaise” Tacos were succulent, hearty and reasonably priced. We feasted. The boss is super nice. Absolutely worth trying. Avenue des Plages (before the Arcades). Tel: 05 90 77 85 02 – www.delifood-sxm.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/clin-doeil-les-meilleurs-tacos-de-lile-sont-a-la-b-o/