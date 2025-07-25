WINNERS’ EVENING: Honoring a proud youth | FAXINFO

On Friday evening, the Marigot sports hall was decked out in its finest attire to host the traditional Laureates' Evening, a must-attend event for over 30 years. Organized by the Collectivité, this ceremony celebrated Saint-Martin's young graduates: high school graduates and students who have obtained their BTS, Bachelor's, Master's, or Doctorate degrees.

In front of a large audience gathered in the stands, the speeches set the tone for an evening marked by pride and encouragement.

“It's not just a diploma, it's a three-year journey,” said Angèle Broché, vice-president of the Territorial Youth Council. Addressing the graduates directly, she praised “your strength, your perseverance, and your courage.” She also urged young people to believe in themselves: “There's nothing stronger than standing tall in a world that tries to bend you. You deserve the life you want.”

The Vice-Rector's representative emphasized the value of this achievement: "Each of your successes is the fruit of your work, your motivation, and the support of those close to you. Ambition is possible, excellence is within your reach. Never stop learning, dreaming, and daring." Martine Beldor, on behalf of the Collectivité, congratulated "the parents whose unwavering support deserves to be recognized," before addressing the winners: "You have achieved the Holy Grail. You have all learned a lot, developed solid working methods, and an ability to rise to challenges."

After these powerful words, the graduation ceremony was a moment of communion and emotion, with each winner taking to the stage to applause.

This evening, filled with hope and gratitude, illustrates the collective desire to support Saint-Martin's youth toward excellence and success. Bravo! _Vx

