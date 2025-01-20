WISHES 2025: Louis Mussington outlines the main directions for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

On January 16, Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, presented his wishes during a ceremony in Marigot. The event provided an opportunity to take stock of 2024 and unveil priorities for 2025, in a context marked by many challenges.

A challenging but productive 2024

Louis Mussington spoke about the major challenges of 2024: water crisis, strikes, road tragedies and tragic news items. Despite these challenges, he highlighted important progress: school greening campaign, restart of the Air Antilles company, land acquisition, and organization of unifying events such as Carnival, Fish Day or the Gastronomy Festival: “Saint-Martin is progressing, but we must transform these successes over time”.

Safety and attractiveness at the heart of priorities

Security remains a crucial priority for 2025. As of March, surveillance cameras will be reinstalled, and an urban surveillance center will be operational in June. New territorial police stations will open in Grand-Case (end of January), Quartier d'Orléans and Sandy Ground. At the same time, social mediators will increase their presence in the neighborhoods to engage with young people and their families.

Mussington also stressed the role of local businesses in integrating young people: “I call on restaurateurs and hoteliers to employ at least two young local people to help reduce antisocial behaviour.”

Invest in the future

Economic development is at the heart of the ambitions for 2025. The Community will support businesses and focus on promising sectors such as the blue economy, agriculture and new technologies. The President announced the creation of a training centre in Cul-de-Sac, intended to train young people in construction trades, and the rehabilitation of public cemeteries.

In terms of infrastructure, several projects will see the light of day, including the reconstruction of the Concordia media library, the renovation of the road network, and the laying of the first stone of the administrative city which will see the light of day in 2027. Colleges 600 and 900 will be delivered in 2025.

A call for unity and collective responsibility

In conclusion, Louis Mussington called for unity to meet the challenges ahead. “We must move forward together, in a spirit of harmony and goodwill, while preserving our values ​​and our identity.” He also thanked Prefect Vincent Berton for his commitment: “He was a valuable and essential partner.”

2025 promises to be a decisive year for Saint-Martin, where each actor, public or private, will have a role to play in building an attractive, safe and sustainable territory. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/voeux-2025-louis-mussington-trace-les-grandes-orientations-pour-saint-martin/