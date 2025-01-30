WISHES 2025: OT / CCISM / CESC: A common vision for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

During this joint ceremony of wishes, the Tourist Office, the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) and the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (CESC) joined their voices last Wednesday at the Grand Case Beach Club. This meeting provided an opportunity to share a common vision and discuss the challenges and opportunities of the island

Before the usual speeches, a central question emerged: How is Saint-Martin doing today and how do we see its future?

Angèle Dormoy (CCISM) proposed launching a survey on business morale, stressing that despite past difficulties, the island must now pull itself together and move forward together.

Ida Zin Ka Ieu (CESC) recalled the resilience of the territory, insisting on the need to pool efforts and resolve structural problems such as transport, which impact the economy.

As for Valérie Damaseau (OT), she reaffirmed the role of the Tourist Office in international promotion, while insisting on the importance of appropriate communication to raise awareness among businesses and rebuild the image of Saint-Martin after past crises.

Ida Zin Ka Ieu: “The future of Saint-Martin depends on our ability to unite”

Ida Zin Ka Ieu highlighted the historical resilience of Saint-Martin and its capacity to innovate with the means available.

She welcomed the CESC's initiative to join forces with the CCISM and the Tourist Office, illustrating a concerted approach.

For 2025, the CESC is committed to being a vector of dialogue and innovation, anticipating economic and climatic challenges.

She stressed the need to unite the territory's vital forces and to promote participatory governance where every voice counts in order to build a sustainable and equitable economic model.

Angèle Dormoy: “2025, “The year of change and action”

Angela Dormoy stressed the importance of perpetuating the actions undertaken in 2024 and of strengthening economic structuring.

She stressed the role of the CCISM as an economic engine of Saint-Martin and the need to pool efforts to maximize the impact of initiatives.

Among the flagship projects for 2025, she mentioned the creation of a business incubator, the development of an online sales platform for local products and the national recognition of Guavaberry.

A call has been made for collective mobilization to address digital and economic challenges.

Valerie Damaseau: “Building sustainable and inclusive tourism where everyone finds their place”

Valerie Damaseau recalled that unity is strength and that tourism must be structured to generate equitably distributed benefits.

She stressed the need to stand out in a competitive environment by offering unique and immersive experiences.

In 2025, the Tourist Office will focus on international promotion, training of professionals, development of sustainable tourism and strengthening of actions with the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school.

She also spoke about the importance of combating seasonality by exploring niches such as wedding tourism and pre/post-stay cruises, while promoting local crafts and gastronomy.

With three keywords “recommend – perpetuate – foresee”, these 2025 OT/CCISM/CESC wishes reaffirmed the commitment of the three institutions to work together to make Saint-Martin a reference, dynamic and resilient destination: “Our common actions are the strength of Saint-Martin, and this is the message we wanted to convey this morning” concluded Angèle Dormoy. _Vx

