WISHES: 2026, a year to make the CESC more useful and more open | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu, president of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (CESC), presented its wishes for the’annéand 2026An opportunity to look back on the past year and to put the CESC prizerewarding an engaged and supportive citizen.



The president opened her speech with a lucid observation of the territorial situation and international. But faced with “persistent economic tensions” and “growing distrust of institutions”, the willThe membership of the CESC remains intactFor 2026, the institution intends to be even “more useful, more legible and more open”.



Thought like a democratic relay between the population and the community, the CESC distinguished itself in 2025 with the creation of the “CESC in the Open AirBased on street interviews, citizen workshops, and school-based initiatives, the resulting report reflects the daily lives, needs, and hopes of the people of Saint-Martin. Appointed director in September 2025, Malaïka Bell-Maxwell emphasizes that this document, available on the CESC website, “does not offer ready-made solutions but shows a sincere citizen’s voiceère” intended for all stakeholders in the region.



The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the CESC prize, worth €2000, attributed to Jositania Roji for her association L’one for the’for another, which has been supporting young people under the care of Child Welfare Services on the island since 2023. “We weren’t expecting this award… it’s a sign that we must continue despite the financial difficulties,” she confides, hoping to be able to “relaunch activities” to meet the ongoing needs. _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/voeux-2026-une-annee-pour-rendre-le-cesc-plus-utile-et-plus-ouvert/