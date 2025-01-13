Wishes for 2025: the State’s ambitions for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

During the New Year's ceremony on January 9, the Deputy Prefect presented an ambitious vision for Saint-Martin. Wishing happiness and success to all residents, he highlighted three priority areas for the coming year: strengthening regional cooperation, accelerating regional planning and supporting young people.

Strengthened regional cooperation

The Prefect praised the ongoing efforts in cooperation with Sint Maarten and neighboring islands. In 2023, the Oyster Pond boundary agreement marked a major milestone, as did upcoming projects related to agriculture, fisheries and construction. The goal is to make Saint-Martin a model of hospitality and sustainability.

Challenges in planning and economic development

The year 2025 will see concrete progress, notably with the opening of the new Wataki clinic in Concordia and the launch of the Saint-Martin Land Agency. The prefect also mentioned the Local Housing Plan and the rehabilitation of the Beach Hotel in Marigot, emphasizing the importance of these initiatives for local employment and public revenue.

Youth and social cohesion

Support for young people is at the heart of priorities. The inauguration of the Quartier d'Orléans and La Savane colleges, as well as the launch of a boarding school of excellence project and the entry of Saint-James as a priority district of the Urban Policy, aim to offer new perspectives to young people. The prefect called on associations, parents and businesses to actively participate in the fight against delinquency and the training of local talents.

In conclusion, the prefect expressed his gratitude to the people of Saint-Martin and highlighted the imminent creation of a fully-fledged prefecture, marking a turning point in local governance. _VX

A nod to Fabien Sésé and Frédérique Bergmann

The 2025 New Year's ceremony by Deputy Prefect Vincent Berton was also an opportunity to pay tribute to the Secretary General of the Prefecture, Fabien Sésé, and to the Head of the Office of State Representation and Protocol, Frédérique Bergmann, who are both leaving their respective posts.

Recognized for his work ethic that commands admiration, Fabien Sésé flew to Paris last Friday where he will occupy an important position alongside the Director General of the National Police. Praised by the Prefect and the President of the Collectivity for his mastery of the files, his tact and his intelligence, Fabien Sésé will have remained in his post in Saint-Martin for three years. He will keep from Saint-Martin the memory of an unfathomable cultural richness and deeply human relations with the population.

In office for seven years, Frédérique Bergmann will begin a new adventure in New Caledonia on January 16 with her husband, Thierry Bergmann, well known for his commitment to young people. Thanked for her professionalism, kindness and diligence, Frédérique Bergmann will have largely contributed to the perfect organization of many official events in the territory.

The Faxinfo team wishes the best of luck to its two agents who have each left their mark on the territory of Saint-Martin in their own way. _VX

https://www.facebook.com/prefet971

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prefecture-voeux-2025-les-ambitions-de-letat-pour-saint-martin/