Women of Reform: Howell, Joseph push transparency, change in St. Maarten’s Public Finances | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten is making significant strides in strengthening its public financial management through the Future of Government Finance program. The initiative, supported by the Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie (TWO) and part of the broader Kingdom reform agenda, is focused on transforming how government finances are planned, managed, and reported.

Their comments are published in the in the recently published 2024 Annual Report of the TWO.

According to Secretary-General of the Ministry of Finance Roxanne Howell and Program Manager Candia Joseph, who serve as chair and coordinator of the program’s steering committee, the initiative reflects a fundamental shift in the public sector’s approach to finance.

They emphasized that financial management is at the core of every organization, particularly government, where decisions impact the use of public funds. For government to operate responsibly and effectively, it must have solid financial processes in place that allow for transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making.

The program was developed to address long-standing challenges related to capacity, sustainability, and implementation. While the government has long understood what reforms were necessary, the ability to execute consistently was often hindered by limited resources. With the arrival of the Landspakket and support from the TWO, that has changed. The program now benefits from both financial support and dedicated expertise. The TWO has provided not only technical guidance, but also constructive feedback throughout the process, serving as both partner and sounding board.

The Future of Government Finance program is well-structured, with clear goals, continuous monitoring, and flexibility built into its design. This combination of technical oversight, stakeholder engagement, and adaptable implementation has contributed to its success so far. At its core, the program seeks to foster a more transparent and efficient use of government funds, reduce financial risks, and build systems that support accountability at every level of the financial chain. This strengthens institutions and helps safeguard against mismanagement or corruption.

A number of major milestones were achieved in 2024. These include defining critical work processes, drafting a financial compliance framework, and conducting a fit-gap analysis to identify where current practices fall short and what improvements are needed. A new financial administration system was selected to replace the existing one, and work began on designing a policy-based budgeting and reporting framework to better guide planning and control cycles. While these changes may not yet be visible to the public, implementation begins in 2025 and the results will soon be felt across the administration.

The Ministry of Finance is leading the charge, but Howell and Joseph made clear that lasting reform depends on the full engagement of all ministries. That is why the program’s name was changed to Future of Government Finance, to reflect its comprehensive scope. Ensuring sustainability is a top priority, with new processes being embedded into legislation, policies, and standards. Investments are also being made in human capacity through training, updated job profiles, and strategic recruitment. Automation of key processes will help ensure consistency and reduce reliance on individuals.

The reform effort represents a turning point for the country. It is not only about financial accuracy but about instilling a culture of accountability, professionalism, and performance across the entire public sector. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that Sint Maarten’s government is fully in control, equipped to make sound financial decisions and accountable to its citizens.

As for the TWO itself, 2024 marked the fourth year of collaboration between Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands on the implementation of the Landspakketten (Country Reform Packages). This also means the partnership is now past the halfway point of the Mutual Agreement on Reform Cooperation, which is set to run until April 2027.

Throughout 2024, significant progress was made thanks to the collective efforts of stakeholders in all four countries. The Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie (TWO) supported a variety of reform projects aimed at strengthening the self-reliance of the Caribbean countries. The nature of this support varied, from financial resources to technical expertise, strategic coordination, or a combination of these.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/women-of-reform-howell-joseph-push-transparency-change-in-st-maartens-public-finances