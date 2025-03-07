Women’s empowerment: a key issue | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the International Women's Rights Day, the platform Caribbean Boss Lady is organizing an online discussion bringing together committed women who work to strengthen the leadership female in the region.

Junisa Gumbs, Director of President's office of the Community of Saint-Martin, Dr Jennifer Ithany-Cognet, specialist in women's leadership Kalinagos et Garifunas and Director of the Technical Secretariat ofInterreg Caribbean, and Lorine Bozin, director ofEduCarib, will bring their expertises and will share their experiences on the challenges of regional cooperation.

THEwomen empowerment is a key issue for the economic and social development of the Caribbean. However, inequalities persist, hindering access to responsibilities and financing. Faced with these challenges, solidarity and cooperation between women are essential to create bridges and build sustainable initiatives. This virtual panel will be an opportunity to discuss these synergies and highlight concrete solutions to strengthen the impact of women in all sectors.

This meeting, accessible online tomorrow, March 8 from 14 p.m. to 15 p.m. (AST), is aimed at all those who wish to better understand the levers of cooperation for inclusive leadership and a future where women will play an ever more central role. _Vx

Zoom Link: https://urlr.me/J2b59Z

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/autonomisation-des-femmes-un-enjeu-cle/