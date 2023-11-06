Women’s Football: Players wishing to join the Junior Stars club are welcome! | FAXINFO

The Junior Stars club wishes to complete its women's teams in order to participate in the U15 and U18-Senior championships organized by the Saint-Martin Football League.

If you like football, have fun and above all have fun with your friends, don't hesitate to contact the club on 0690 50 24 63 or 0690 57 92 67 or go to the various training sessions which take place on Monday from 18 p.m. to 19 p.m. and Wednesday from 18:30 p.m. to 20 p.m. at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium in Marigot, as well as Thursday from 18:30 p.m. to 20 p.m. in the Galisbay parking lot.

Women's football now holds an important place in Saint-Martin. Up to you ! _AF

