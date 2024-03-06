WOMEN’S RIGHTS DAY: ‘Elevate’, the art of knowing how to pitch | FAXINFO

The FCE network, Women Business Leaders – Saint-Martin & Saint-Barthélemy, is organizing the first edition of the 'Elevate' competition this Friday, March 8 at the Grand Case Beach Club.

As promised last year, the 'Elevate' mixed competition will see several competitors, all ages or genders combined, who will have 3 minutes to pitch an idea, a value or a project that is close to their heart. In English or French, participants will have to shape their speech around 5 key words related to women's entrepreneurship in order to convince the audience. The jury will be made up of members of the FCE, the CCISM, Initiative Saint Martin Active, France Travail and Saint-Martin Evolution Toastmasters Club. In a world often dominated by men, FCE highlights the crucial importance of gender equality in the entrepreneurial fabric by choosing the symbolic date of March 8, International Women's Rights Day, for the official launch of the 'Elevate' competition . Whether for the participants or the public, the competition promises to be exciting, enriching and inspiring. FCE aims to democratize the art of oratory in the service of a balanced and dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The big 'Elevate' evening, a truly unique platform for inspiration, will be held this Friday March 8 from 18:30 p.m. at the Grand Case Beach Club, in the conference room, with free entry. Registrations are increasing, showing the population's growing interest in this type of event which supports the innovative minds of tomorrow. Do not miss. _Vx

Online registration required (participant or public): https://www.helloasso.com/associations/fce-st-martin-st-barth/evenements/elevate-8-mars-concours-d-eloquence-2024

