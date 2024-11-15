WOMEN’S RUGBY (SEVENS CUP): The Archigirls did their jersey proud! | FAXINFO

The Archigirls, the Saint-Martin women's rugby team, began their season by participating in the first stage of the Guadeloupe League Sevens Cup held last Saturday at the Bellevue stadium.

In their first match, the Archigirls with their new recruits faced the Rascasses of Saint-Barthélemy and made a good impression, notably thanks to a superb try by Mildred Rigaud alias "Mimi", who covered 80 meters to score in the promised land. The second match against Good Luck (Guadeloupe) was more complicated, the Archigirls having struggled to impose their game. However, in their third meeting against the other Guadeloupean team BRUC, they showed better organization, with a try scored by Emma Doolaeghe after a touch five meters from the in-goal. Although improving, the team recognizes the need to improve its defense and reduce fouls to be more competitive. They leave satisfied but determined to continue their preparation for the next challenges. _AF

Final classification:

1st: Good Luck

2nd: BRUC

3rd: Archigirls

4th: Scorpionfish

