Word Fest SXM 2025 EXPO | FAXINFO

The SPARKS association is renewing the edition of the “WORD FEST SXM”, under the theme “SXM EXPRESSIONS HEALTH AND NATURE”, on Wednesday July 2, 2025 at 19:00 p.m., in the Hall de la Collectivité in Marigot.

This cultural event aims to promote writers by offering book lovers and enthusiasts an opportunity to showcase their written expression. The public can come and appreciate the works of the island's authors.

Thanks to the allocation of subsidies from the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, the association was able to publish two works by local authors:

• “HOW TO GET TO THE BRIDGE” by Mrs. Rose Rumnit

•”NATIVE CHOIR” by Mrs. Safiyya F. CHANCE

9 literary artists will join the event and present their works:

-Titianna Charville

-Yellow Guavaberry

-Robert Romney

-Melissa Fleming

-Ghyslaine Richardson

-Lady Ruby Bute via Jacky Vrolijk

-Rose Rumnit (opening of the book HOW TO GET TO THE BRIDGE and exhibitor)

-Leon Noel

