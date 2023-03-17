Words from the Doc’ / Women’s health 1st episode: Fewer taboos, fewer problems! | FAXINFO

March 8 has been officially International Women's Day since 1977. An opportunity to reflect on the rights and equality issues facing women in 2023. From a medical point of view, what about the report of the women to their own bodies? Do they know him so well? It is not uncommon to see women in consultation who have too little knowledge of their anatomy. An overview of the figures easily shows that inequalities are still present. Let's make a point, a reminder for some, discoveries for others.

The clitoris, the vagina, the cervix, why so many mysteries for organs as banal as a kidney or a lung? The clitoris only appeared in school textbooks in 2017, where 84% of 13-year-old girls did not know how to represent their sex, while 53% of them knew how to draw a male sex. The inequality of knowledge is glaring in the figures. Taboos still too powerful.

This lack of knowledge is not without consequences for women's health. An “informed” woman listens to her body and identifies more quickly what is abnormal (mass, blood loss or abnormal vaginal discharge). There is a clear impact on the management of contraception, unwanted pregnancies, delays in screening, diagnosis and treatment, but also on their sexual pleasure. The stress of the patients is also greater.

In France, less than 10% of women know how to correctly locate the clitoris.

For 20% of women, the word perineum is taboo because of its intimate and sexual nature. 60% of women would not be able to name the three orifices of their perineum in order.

Let's take pictures:

All the organs of the lower abdomen are supported by the perineum, a hammock-shaped floor of muscle stretched between the bottom of the spine (the coccyx) and the pubis (bone in front of the lower abdomen). These muscles encircle the orifices and prevent annoying leaks. Rehabilitation of the perineum is often essential after childbirth to avoid these leaks.

Outside and from front to back: the clitoris, the urinary opening, called urethra, connected to the bladder, the opening of the vagina and the anus. Only the glans of the clitoris is visible, the tip of the iceberg because the clitoris is much larger than we think (in green on the image). Like the penis, it swells during sexual arousal. The labia majora and labia minora protect, the Bartholin glands produce lubrication during intercourse and can cause painful cysts. Inside, a urinary tract infection will cause burning with pain in the lower abdomen at the level of the bladder. Behind, the vagina can be affected by mycosis or an infection.

We suffer from itching, dryness or conversely secretions that change color or smell. At the bottom of the vagina, the cervix then the uterus which can suffer from frequent fibroids, sometimes painful. Above, the ovaries regulate the hormonal cycle and release the egg for possible fertilization. The tubes connect the ovaries and the uterus and are the most common place for an ectopic pregnancy.

Ladies, young girls, if you suffer during or outside of sexual intercourse, if it itches, burns or changes color or smell, consult your doctor, midwife or gynecologist. Take care of your privacy and your health. _FS

For women in Saint-Martin:

• Gynecologists Bellevue, Gynecologists and midwives at the Center Hospitalier Louis-Constant Fleming

• Maternal and Child Protection Center: Orleans district 0590 87 37 21, Concordia 0590 87 93 22, Sandy Ground

• Some female GPss practice gynecology Internet directory

• Midwives (qualified to perform smear screening and gynecological follow-ups), Internet directory

• France Victims 978 (formerly Trait d'union France Victimes) 0690 37 84 01 Marina Royale, Marigot

