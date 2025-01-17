Working in a nature reserve: last days to apply | FAXINFO

A second and final campaign to obtain annual authorization to carry out commercial activities within the nature reserves of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy is underway.

The reserve managers, in collaboration with the State services (Direction de la Mer, DEAL and DRAJES), invite professionals who did not obtain authorization during the first campaign in October-November 2024 to submit an application before January 31, 2025.

The application file must include a specific form, available at the reserve premises (Hope Estate in Saint-Martin, Gustavia in Saint-Barthélemy) or on the Guadeloupe Sea Directorate website. It must be accompanied by documents proving the regulatory compliance of the activity, whether maritime or terrestrial. After examination by a technical committee, the authorizations issued will be valid until October 31, 2025, but may be suspended in the event of irregularities. Any unauthorized commercial activity within the nature reserves will result in administrative and criminal prosecution. The professionals concerned are invited to scrupulously respect the deadlines and to submit their applications electronically or in person. _Vx

Info: 06 90 35 22 00

RNN SXM – reservenat.ashley@gmail.com

RN SBH – contact@agencedelenvironnement.fr

www.dm.guadeloupe.developpement-durable.gouv.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/exercer-en-reserve-naturelle-derniers-jours-pour-candidater/