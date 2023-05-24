WORKS: Temporary closure of the Halle aux Sports basketball court | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs the public of the temporary closure of the basketball court located under the Halle aux Sports, within the grounds of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium in Marigot, since Thursday, May 11, 2023, in order to carry out renovation works. layout.

The basketball court at the Sports Hall of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium is temporarily closed and prohibited from public access, since Thursday, May 11, 2023 and until further notice, due to compliance work.

The Collectivity is installing 8 retractable basketball hoops that meet the requirements in force. The aim of this action is to rectify the anomalies and malfunctions observed during the use of the infrastructures and to allow users to evolve in complete safety on this sports platform and to benefit from appropriate equipment. A sign announces the prohibition of entry on the spot.

The Collectivity makes every effort to carry out these works of public interest as soon as possible and thanks the users for their understanding.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/travaux-fermeture-temporaire-du-terrain-de-basket-de-la-halle-aux-sports/