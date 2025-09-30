World Clean Up Day: Nearly 300 kilos of waste collected at Oyster Pond | FAXINFO

The valiant volunteers of Clean St Martin found themselves at Oyster pond on the occasion of World Clean Up Day 2025. The morning allowed us to combine business with pleasure: collect waste while raising awareness young and old to the challenges of environmental protection.

In three hours, the group collected the equivalent of 15 bags of recyclable waste, or approximately 150 kilos of glass, metal and plastic, sorted in the voluntary contribution terminals. Added to this are 12 bags of non-recyclable waste, for a total of approximately 110 kilos, as well as a thirty kilos of bulky items miscellaneous: tires, sheet metal, deckchairs, pieces of wood or metal.

This operation is part of the dynamic driven by Clean St Martin, which is celebrating its 7th anniversary this year. Since then, The association organized no fewer than 90 cleanups and collected more than 85 tons of waste.. Made up entirely of volunteers, it works tirelessly to reduce pollution and raise awareness.

Raise awareness from a young age

Beyond the collection, World Clean Up Day was an opportunity to recall some striking data: un simple cigarette butt contains 2,500 chemical components, can pollute up to 500 liters of water and takes more than ten years to disappear. Let us therefore remember the use of pocket ashtrays, a simple solution to avoid throwing these residues into nature.

The lifespan of waste at sea also made an impression: 50 years for a to-go box in polystyrene, 200 years for a can and between 400 and 450 years for plasticFigures that illustrate the urgency of action, both locally and globally. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/world-clean-up-day-pres-de-300-kilos-de-dechets-ramasses-a-oyster-pond/