WORLD NEWS | FAXINFO

FRANCE

War in Ukraine: Military support strengthened and sanctions maintained

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was welcomed in Paris by Emmanuel Macron ahead of a summit bringing together a coalition of countries supporting Ukraine. France announced an additional €2 billion in military aid. Meanwhile, the European Union maintained its sanctions against Russia. The French president also called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, while reaffirming his support for Ukrainian defense efforts.

AUSTRIA

Tightening of migration policy

Austria becomes the first European Union country to suspend family reunification for refugees. This measure, effective for six months and extendable until 2027, aims to preserve the country's healthcare, education, and employment systems. The conservative government, under pressure from the far right, justifies this decision by the increase in arrivals. Nearly 7.800 people were reunited with relatives in 2024. NGOs denounce this as an infringement of fundamental rights.

SUDAN

Army regains control of Khartoum

After nearly two years of war, the Sudanese army has regained control of Khartoum. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has declared the "liberation" of the capital, inflicting a major setback on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The latter are retreating westward, particularly to Darfur. Despite this military advance, Sudan is facing a humanitarian catastrophe with more than 12 million displaced people and thousands dead, according to the UN.

SCOTLAND

A medical error puts an infant in danger

An eight-week-old baby is between life and death after a medical error in Glasgow. Doctors administered ten times the prescribed dose of paracetamol during a routine operation. Despite the rapid intervention of hospital staff, the child's condition remains critical. His parents are alleging gross negligence. The hospital has launched an internal investigation and issued a formal apology to the family, who are praying for a miracle.

SOUTH KOREA

Natural disaster and deadly fires

Severe fires have been raging across southeastern South Korea for five days, killing at least 24 people. Strong winds and drought conditions are complicating rescue operations. Thousands of people have been evacuated, and several firefighters have lost their lives. A thousand-year-old Buddha statue was saved from the flames, but many homes and farmland have been destroyed. Acting President Han Duck-soo described the damage as apocalyptic.

USA

International Relations: High Tensions Between the United States and Europe

Donald Trump has taken responsibility for controversial remarks made by his administration, accusing Europeans of being "profiteers" from American defense. This leaked statement sparked outrage in Europe. The American president has long criticized the financial contributions of NATO allies. In Brussels, diplomats denounce a growing rift in transatlantic relations, undermining trust between partners. _VX

