Young Saint-Martin residents happy with their learning camp! | FAXINFO

From April 3 to 7, the Nature is The Key association organized a learning camp open to children and young people from Sandy-Ground but also to those from other areas of the territory. The theme of this event was "Digital adventurers », in collaboration with the associations Fusion Jeunesse, Anis Saint-Martin and the Mioches Carmont.

For a week, around thirty children and teenagers were able to take advantage of the video game creation workshop. The educational objective set by Nature is the Key for this stay was to make 20 young people appreciate nature through digital technology for 5 days and 4 nights during this school holiday period.

This fine cooperation between associations, under the aegis of Nature is the Key, has made it possible to offer a varied range of activities: creation of video games, manual activities, fishing, night hiking but also multiple outdoor outings, camping in the association gardens.

Projects of this type are completely complementary to school time and necessary for children. Moment of relaxation and pleasure, the camps offered by the members of Nature is the Key are above all carriers of a strong educational project, which is for children an extraordinary opportunity to learn group life, sharing and learning. 'autonomy. Generosity and team spirit are inherent in all the activities offered. In a secure setting, this type of experience allows children to grow and develop while becoming citizens of the world, with the responsibilities that this entails. "Conveying the values ​​of respect, tolerance, solidarity and obviously eco-citizenship are at the heart of the concerns of our association labeled "Space of Social Life" by the CAF of Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands", underlines Juliette Irish, president of the association Nature is the Key, before adding "We would like to thank all of our partners: the Collectivity and the Prefecture of Saint-Martin, the DRAJES, the CAF and the Fondation de France".

A great initiative by the Nature is the Key association, which has focused on cohesion, mutual aid and team spirit by offering young Saint-Martin residents several fun and sporting activities. All these children enjoyed their “learning camp”. Can't wait for the next one! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/des-jeunes-saint-martinois-heureux-de-leur-colo-apprenante/