YOUTH / Creativity, networks and storytelling: young people take up the challenge | FAXINFO

There were seventeen of them who took up the challenge of Creative Content Challenge, an initiative led by Saint-Martin Youth Info and House of Saint-Martin, in partnership with the CCISM.

This second workshop, which took place last Monday, allowed the young people aged 14 to 26 to slip into the skin of content creators, guided by professionals in the field.

After one first session more theoretical (light settings, framing tips), make way for practiceEach group worked on specific themes, such as mobility or the steps to follow to go and study outside the island. “They have imagined funny, informative, useful content, with a a real young perspective on subjects that concern them directly”, explains Keycie Berthelot, Head of Youth Information Service within the Youth Department.

Divided into three teams, the participants were able to create videos and capsules around the issues related to theorientation, search for accommodation or even the mobility of young newcomers. The formats imagined by and for young people will be finalized by the professional videographers and influencers supervising the workshop, in order to be broadcast from the start of the school year on the social networks of Info Jeunes and the Maison de Saint-Martin.

“We want to propose important topics for young people but also for parents“Everything that comes out of this event can be used on our communication channels,” emphasizes Alexandra Roper, network manager for new arrivals and youth mobility for the Maison de Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeunesse-creativite-reseaux-et-storytelling-les-jeunes-relevent-le-challenge/