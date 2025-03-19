YOUTH / Global Youth Day: The young generation on the move for the most vulnerable | FAXINFO

On Saturday, March 15, the Adventist community of Marigot gathered alongside young people to reach out to those in difficulty.

To celebrate the 10th local edition of World Youth Day, around fifty young people, aged 3 to 16, gathered to share a moment of solidarity with the people of Saint-Martin.

From 9 a.m. to 13 p.m., the Seventh-day Adventist Youth Society mobilized from Marigot to Bellevue, passing through Concordia.

The first to receive visits from children aged 3 to 9 were residents of the Bethany Home retirement home.

The teenagers, aged 10 to 16, went to the ALEFPA-Le Manteau association's accommodation center.

They distributed hygiene kits and snacks to the needy. The young participants and their supervisors also walked to the patients of the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital to offer them roses.

The morning ended with singing around their “Health, Donations and Listening” stands, set up on rue de Hollande.

"We want children to understand that they are never too old to contribute," says Quincess Sidwah, representative of the Adventist Conference of Guadeloupe and leader of the Adventist Youth Society of Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeunesse-global-youth-day-la-jeune-generation-en-mouvement-pour-les-plus-vulnerables/