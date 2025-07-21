Youth Take the Lead in Groundbreaking Research on Youth Participation in Sint Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

A group of passionate young researchers, ages 15 to 20, has officially launched a youth-led research project to explore how young people experience participation in society, from voicing opinions and receiving feedback to understanding their rights as active citizens.

This initiative is part of the Business Outreach and Placement Program (BOPP) and is guided by the Department of Youth (Ministry of ECYS) and research consultant Mr. Bart van der Meijden.

The project is unique in that youth are not just involved, but they are leading every step of the way.

Through a series of interactive workshops, participants have been trained in the fundamentals of research: how to ask clear and fair questions, avoid bias, and responsibly collect data. Now, they are heading into the community to hear directly from their peers, ages 15 to 24, through anonymous and voluntary surveys.

The results of this study will help shape more inclusive, youth-centered policies and support Sint Maarten’s broader youth mainstreaming strategy.

If you’re approached to participate, know that your answers are 100% confidential, and your input is helping build a better future for youth on our island.

Your voice matters. Your participation counts.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Youth-Take-the-Lead-in-Groundbreaking-Research-on-Youth-Participation-in-Sint-Maarten.aspx