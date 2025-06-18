YOUTH: The return of the Sports Ticket | FAXINFO

It's an event many children eagerly await each summer: the Ticket Sport is back. The local authority has launched the 2025 edition of its initiative to offer young people aged 7 to 14 sports, educational, and fun vacations.

One hundred spots are open for registration until June 27th. This year, the Ticket Sport will run from July 7th to August 1st, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 13 p.m., at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool Stadium in Marigot. Supervised by professionals, participants will be invited to exercise, make new friends, and have fun while discovering a variety of sports.

Families can now download their registration form (see information), then return it, duly completed, to the reception of the Community annex, located in the former Bord de Mer school, rue de la Liberté, until June 27, from 8 a.m. to 15 p.m.

The fee is set at €80 per child, with discounts for siblings (€70 for two children and €60 for three or more). Each application must contain, in addition to the signed registration form and the internal regulations, proof of civil liability insurance, a copy of the child's ID, a recent photo, a medical certificate or a copy of a sports license, and the health record (vaccinations page).

To ensure the smooth running of activities, each age group is identified by a t-shirt color: red for 7-8 year olds, blue for 9-10 year olds, yellow for 11-12 year olds and green for 13-14 year olds. Sportswear is required, with a cap, sneakers and sports pants (jeans prohibited), so that each child is equipped safely and comfortably.

Info and registration: https://urls.fr/a4V3tr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeunesse-le-retour-du-ticket-sport/