Youth violence: a call for parental responsibility | FAXINFO

Deputy Prefect Vincent Berton yesterday sounded the alarm over the escalation of violence among young people in Saint-Martin. A shooting that occurred in Sandy Ground this weekend illustrates a worrying situation, marked by fights around schools motivated by the phenomenon of territorialization.

The state representative describes a "schizophrenic" social reality: on one side, a population trying to live normally, and on the other, young people prey to idleness, academic failure and social misery, given over to destructive temptations. "If we do not react, the situation risks exploding."

Faced with this crisis, the prefect calls for collective mobilization, with several priorities: the reinforcement of controls (in particular of two-wheelers often used in violent acts), the implementation of video surveillance, and increased support for young people through educational, sporting and artistic activities. The Community is also called upon for its key role, in particular through the pound to seize scooters. The 3rd VP of the COM, Dominique Démoncrite Louisy, called for the accountability of parents and the reestablishment of college meetings to supervise problematic young people, an active and effective mechanism during her career as a teacher.

Worrying figures

Prosecutor Xavier Sicot confirmed the seriousness of the situation: +19% of young people monitored by the justice system in 2024, with an increase in violent acts (92 armed robberies, i.e. +32% compared to 2023), sometimes committed by armed minors. He advocates for a firm educational policy and interventions from a very young age to prevent reoffending.

The commander of the gendarmerie, Lieutenant-Colonel Hugues Loyez, recalled that regular checks at the request of the public prosecutor around schools aim to guarantee security and prevent the introduction of weapons: "School must remain a place of learning, not of violence."

A conference on youth violence, planned for February 2025, will bring together all stakeholders to consider global solutions, as proposed by Vice-Chancellor Harry Christophe. The authorities insist: families, schools, associations and businesses must mobilize to offer a secure future to the youth of Saint-Martin. _Vx

