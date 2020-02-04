10 COMPANIES PARTICIPATE IN ST. MAARTEN VOCATIONAL TRAINING SCHOOL CAREER FAIR 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) – The St. Maarten Vocational Training School (SMVTS) hosted its annual Career Fair on Monday 3rd February. The theme this year highlighted the celebration of National School Counselor’s week, 3rd -7th February, ‘Helping Build Better Humans: Start Here…Go Anywhere!’.

The management, counselors, teachers and staff used this event as an avenue to enhance student’s career growth in order for them to recognize their potential and to understand their important roles in our labor market.

Dignitaries and delegates from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports including the Secretary General Mrs. Shermina Powell-Richardson and the Acting Head of Division Public Education Ms. Marcellia Henry were in attendance.

Ten businesses participated in the event: The Princess Juliana International Airport – Fire Department, Philipsburg Jubilee Library, Telem Group of Companies, Sister Basilia Center, University of St. Martin, WINAIR, St. Maarten Medical Center, St. Maarten Laboratory Services, Collective Prevention Services and Sonesta Maho Beach Resort.

Organization booths displayed information to give the students a better idea of what to expect: Company information (brochures), workplace expectations and etiquette, career opportunities and types of employability skills needed. The organizations conveyed this via demonstration, display, video and/or oral presentation.

The students, teachers and guests stated that it was a well-executed and informative Career Fair. SMVTS took the time to thank all the organizations that took the time out to ensure a fruitful event for the students.

For the continued development and success of the Career Guidance Program, local businesses and individual professionals are needed to: speak to classes or student groups, host a tour of their workplace, host students for job training or mentor a student.

To volunteer, please contact Career Counselor, Ms. Ashayna Nisbett at tel: +1-721-548-4894 or via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak137a38de49ae18e00b146252fd09f83e’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy137a38de49ae18e00b146252fd09f83e = ‘Ashayna.Nisbett’ + ‘@’;

addy137a38de49ae18e00b146252fd09f83e = addy137a38de49ae18e00b146252fd09f83e + ‘dpesxm’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text137a38de49ae18e00b146252fd09f83e = ‘Ashayna.Nisbett’ + ‘@’ + ‘dpesxm’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak137a38de49ae18e00b146252fd09f83e’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text137a38de49ae18e00b146252fd09f83e+”;

. You can also keep up with the events at the school via their Facebook page: SMVTS.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29598:10-companies-participate-in-st-maarten-vocational-training-school-career-fair-2020&Itemid=451