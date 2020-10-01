10 Recoveries on Thursday. One New Positive COVID-19 Case. 79 Active Cases | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of October 1st, there was one (1) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery of ten (10) persons; bringing the total active cases to seventy- nine (79). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and sixty- eight (668).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy- four (74) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to five hundred and sixty- seven (567). Two hundred and six (206) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1041 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 2726 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek advises the public to continue using their masks in public places, practice the 2-meters social distancing, sanitize and wash your hands frequently and refrain from mass gathering’s for the safety of yourself, your loved ones and the community.

ARCHIVED – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of September 30th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; bringing the total active cases to eighty- eight (88). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and sixty- seven (667).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty- four (84) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at five hundred and fifty- seven (557). Two hundred and six (206) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1041 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 2725 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek emphasizes on the importance of being vigilant; by wearing our masks, practicing social distancing, sanitizing your hands frequently, washing your hands with soap, and refraining from mass gathering’s. Collectively we will flatten the curve.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33798:10-recoveries-on-thursday-one-new-positive-covid-19-case-79-active-cases&Itemid=451