100 SXM Entrepreneurs to Benefit from Mega MentorFest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On August 27, 2020, MicroMentor by Mercy Corps and Bacardi along with its local consultants on the islands of Bahamas, US Virgin Islands, and St. Maarten, hosted the first virtual speed mentoring event. Fifteen (15) global experts from Asia, Europe, USA, and the Caribbean did live Q&A sessions with close to 100 entrepreneurs from the islands.

Due to the success of the first virtual speed mentoring event, another two-day event will be hosted on September 18-19, 2020. The improved event, known as Mega MentorFest, is designed to ensure that entrepreneurs have more time to engage with the experts, a bigger variety of business topics, and a more flexible schedule. Due to MicroMentor, Bacardi, and its local consultants and partners on the Bahamas (J.P. Michielsen), St. Maarten (PWR Agency), and US Virgin Islands (Margie Duncan), registration is free.

Entrepreneurs will discover why business owners should never operate without insurance, how to brand your business from a human resource perspective, how to avoid the top 10 mistakes small island entrepreneurs make, tourism and the way forward, finance best practices, brand design for non-designers, how to improve the quality experience of clients with digital tools, and how to use contracts to strengthen your business. Many of these experts are from the islands and entrepreneurs themselves. Thus, they have a thorough understanding of the variety of challenges in starting and growing a business in this context.

On September 18-19, organizers are hopeful that 100 entrepreneurs from St. Maarten will register and attend Mega MentorFest which will include more surprises that will be soon announced to the registered participants. With the current economic challenges, the steep decline in tourism, and increasing levels of uncertainty this affords St. Maarten based entrepreneurs the opportunity to be empowered and get equipped to build a successful business during these times.

All entrepreneurs will be able to experience a live Q&A. This supports them in finding solutions specific to their business. They will also get to connect with other entrepreneurs on other islands. This can lead to more support and potentially more business as has been the feedback from some of the attendees and speakers. Also, ten (10) entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to win $150 free when they register.

Mega MentorFest will be the last event of the two-year project to support entrepreneurs on St. Maarten and in the Caribbean region by MicroMentor. Registration is now open. To register, go to https://tiny.cc/megamentorfest. For more information, entrepreneurs can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or connect in the private group of MicroMentor Caribbean on Facebook for regular updates and to learn more about the experts.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33450:100-sxm-entrepreneurs-to-benefit-from-mega-mentorfest&Itemid=450