15 new active cases of COVID-19 confirmed bring total cases to 204. Eight hospitalized and two in Isolation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 22nd, St. Maarten has confirmed fifteen new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of positive cases now stands at 368.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 194 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated, “we now have two hundred and four (204), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Eight patients are currently hospitalized and two patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has risen to 147. Five hundred and thirty (530) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 696 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1417 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

ARCHIVED – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 20th, St. Maarten has confirmed five new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19), however there was a recovery of 13 persons; reducing the total active cases to 190. The new total of positive cases now stands at 353.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 177 people in home isolation. Ten patients are currently hospitalized, and three patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 146. Five hundred and fifteen (515) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 631 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1380 people throughout the community. As the numbers of cases continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33091:15-new-active-cases-of-covid-19-confirmed-bring-total-cases-to-204-eight-hospitalized-and-two-in-isolation&Itemid=451