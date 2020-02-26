1500 Volunteers needed for SXM DOET 2020 to work on 90 Projects | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – SXM DOET is looking for volunteers again to complete over 90 community projects happening on March 13 & 14. An estimated 1500 volunteers are needed to help a variety of organizations complete a number of positive and fun community activities.

SXM DOET is a Kingdom-wide community service campaign that aims to lend a helping hand through small grants and volunteerism. Last year over 1800 volunteers participated over the 2 days to complete dozens of projects that enhance the work community organizations do.

Interested volunteers can register on www.sxmdoet.com to the project of their liking. As every year, projects are very diverse and thus, an appropriate project can be found for any interested volunteer.

Organizers want to remind persons to register as soon as possible, as every project has a limited amount of space – this way you can volunteer for your favourite project!

SXM DOET hopes to see the community come together to bring a positive change to Sint Maarten for SXM DOET 2020 on March 13 and 14! The direct link to all projects is: https://www.sxmdoet.com/en/all-jobs

Do you have a few hours on March 13 and/or 14 to help your community? For more information about SXM DOET surf to www.sxmdoet.com, check them out on Facebook, send your email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call +1721586-0808

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29965:1500-volunteers-needed-for-sxm-doet-2020-to-work-on-90-projects&Itemid=451