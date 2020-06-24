157th Anniversary of Emancipation. Join in via Zoom for the Cultural Ancestral Celebration on July 1 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – This year marks the 157th Anniversary of Emancipation Day. VOICES Foundation will be hosting its annual Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration on July 1st, 2020.

For the first time since hosting the event, it will not be held at the Emilio Wilson Park. Because of COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing requirements the event will be hosted virtually via Zoom at 2pm. VOICES invites you to be part of this historic event by joining our Zoom link ID: 6685503667, Password: 142149.

Keeping the people of St. Maarten safe is our number one priority said Founder and President Ms. Nkosazana Esther Illis. This year theme is “Because We Care”. VOICES Foundation will be honoring the different organizations that have been instrumental during COVID-19.

We would like to thank our vendors, local performers and the general public for their sincere support each year in making VOICES Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration a success. We are looking forward to 2021 when we will be celebrating our 10th anniversary at the Emilio Wilson Park together with the people of St. Maarten.

VOICES would like to acknowledge and extend condolences to the families who have lost their love ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We give deep gratitude and appreciation to all the Front Liners and Essential Workers, who have selflessly and tirelessly put their live on the line to make sure that the people of St. Maarten were kept safe. Words alone cannot express our profound gratitude said Ms. Illis.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32201:157th-anniversary-of-emancipation-join-in-via-zoom-for-the-cultural-ancestral-celebration-on-july-1&Itemid=504