16 New COVID-19 cases as of Saturday bringing total active cases to 264 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 29th St. Maarten has confirmed sixteen new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of positive cases now stands at 460.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 179. Minister Panneflek urges all to remain vigilant and continue to adhere to the guidelines implemented so that we can flatten the curve of the virus. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains steady at 17.

If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, wear your masks, practice social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33260:16-new-covid-19-cases-as-of-saturday-bringing-total-active-cases-to-264&Itemid=504