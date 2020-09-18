18-year old Perpetrator arrested for committing home invasion | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Prosecutors’ office issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect with initials C.S.C. (18) for his involvement in a home invasion which took place earlier this year in the month of April.

Yesterday, September 16th, the detectives of KPSM were able to arrest C.S.C. at his home, without incident. In a previously issued press release dated April 10th, it was explained that the suspect(s) entered the home by prying through the kitchen window.

While in the home the perpetrator(s) stole several items, including the keys to the homeowner’s vehicle before fleeing the scene in the victims’ car.

C.S.C. was arrested at his home without incident and brought to the Philipsburg station for questioning. He is now being held pending further investigations. (KPSM)

