18-Year Old Son arrested for psychically assaulting his mother | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (OVER THE BANK) – The police patrols were summoned to the Over the Bank area, on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at approximately 1:00 am, for what was described to officers as a family dispute.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a female who was suffering from several lacerations from the hands of her son. The victim informed the officers on the scene that she and her son with initials L.P. (18) got into a verbal disagreement which quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the two.

The police noticed that the mother had a swollen jaw and a big cut on her left ear and needed medical attention. She was treated on the scene by paramedics.

The mother filed an official complaint with the officer’s present and her son, who was still at the location, who was immediately arrested for ill-treatment.

He was transported to the police station in Philipsburg without incident where he is currently being held, pending further investigation. (KPSM)

