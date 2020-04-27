20 Royal Netherlands Marechaussee arrive | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – On Monday, 20 Royal Netherlands Marechaussee arrived on the island from Eindhoven, the Netherlands to assist the Sint Maarten Police Force with law enforcement activities. The assistance will be for initially a three-month period.

The military police officers arrived onboard a KDC-10 Royal Netherlands Air Force aircraft. Prior to their departure, the officers underwent COVID-19 screening procedures.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee monitors the security of the State. In the Netherlands and far beyond. It is deployed worldwide in places of strategic importance. From the Royal palaces to the external borders of Europe.

From airports in the Netherlands to war and crisis areas around the world. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is versatile in terms of security, especially when it comes down to it.

The McDonnell Douglas KDC-10 is the largest transport aircraft of the Royal Netherlands Air Force. It can transport large amounts of cargo and personnel quickly and over long distances.

The KDC-10 also serves as a flying gas station. They can refuel not only their own F-16s and F-35s in the air, but also aircraft from other countries.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31150:20-royal-netherlands-marechaussee-arrive&Itemid=450