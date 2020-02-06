2019-nCoV Coronavirus Mass Hysteria Causing Social Media ‘Infodemic’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COMMENTARY – Roddy Heyliger) – The outbreak of a new coronavirus known as 2019-nCoV, is leading to local and international mass hysteria, a so-called ‘infodemic,’ or information epidemic. One can understand that people are worried, and you have a right to be so, but keep pace with factual information and news that is evidence-based and avoid getting into an unnecessary panic.

The coronavirus epidemic was officially declared on 31 December. The numbers of persons being infected is increasing daily as well as the death toll. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 99 per cent of the cases are in China, with 80 per cent of these cases in Hubei, China province; there are only approximately 225+ cases in 24 other countries up to 4 February – a relatively small number of infections outside China which have presented mild to moderate symptoms.

The WHO has taken steps to ensure that the coronavirus epidemic does not spark a dangerous international social media “infodemic” fueled by false information – fake news; and is working closely with major internet platforms to ensure that WHO’s information about the respiratory illness appears first in online searches.

There have been cases internationally on different continents that people of Chinese descent are being discriminated against. All nations should display support for those facing difficult circumstances and avoid the stigmatization of people that are innocent and victims of what is transpiring.

The Dutch Health Minister Bruno Bruins told members of the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament this week that he was shocked how people in the Netherlands who are of Asian descent are facing discrimination.

Our Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs on Wednesday during the live Council of Ministers press briefing, alluded to citizens seeking official news sources such as the Government’s public information platforms for factual information about the coronavirus.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves in a public statement also acknowledged that it appears some regional countries are panicking in the face of the coronavirus, especially where it concerned a cruise ship that had a number of passengers – 23 at the time in St. Vincent – suffering from upper respiratory tract infections. The vessel was denied entry by the Governments of St. Lucia, Dominica and Antigua.

Prime Minister Gonzales added that not every case should be assumed to be the dreaded disease. His country was one of those who allowed the cruise ship AIDA Perla to dock after it passed international and local health protocols, pointing out that his country had “acted sensibly with the protocols and don’t panic.” The AIDA Perla was allowed to dock on Tuesday at Port St. Maarten after passing local public health screening protocols.

As with other respiratory illnesses, infection with 2019-nCoV can cause mild symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever. It can be more severe in some persons and can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure or breathing difficulties/severe acute respiratory syndrome. The incubation period ranges from two up to 14-days. Based on current WHO information, the people who have symptoms are most likely to spread the virus.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in its February 5 epidemiology report says those most at risk were those with low immunity – pre-existing medical conditions – because of an underlying illness such as cancer, heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes, in addition to senior citizens.

Follow the widely known advice which has been promoted and continues to be promoted by our Ministry of Public Health of handwashing and cough/sneezing etiquette. These every day habits can help prevent the spread of several viruses such as influenza (flu) and the common cold.

The WHO reported on Thursday that there was a slight drop on Wednesday night in the number of people infected in China by the new coronavirus. It’s a good sign, but, its too early to make any analogy of what it means and therefore global, regional and local preparations have to continue where everybody puts into practice common sense advice of basic hygiene measures or washing their hands regularly and sneezing and coughing into the crook of their arm.

