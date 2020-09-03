2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season thus Far | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT – By Sheryl Etienne-Leblanc) – This Atlantic hurricane season is truly living up to its expectations, according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten summary report issued on Wednesday.

Would you believe it is only the 1st week of September and there are only six (6) names left from the 21 names of storms provided for 2020? Yes! So far, we have had 15 named storms, four (4) of which have become hurricanes including one (1) major hurricane (Laura).

The next two weeks are going to be the most anticipated weeks of this hurricane season. This is the peak of the season where most activity based on historical data happens in St. Maarten and most of the eastern Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center has two (2) areas in the Atlantic, which seem to have some potential for development in the next 5 days. Most of the global models also have quite a few disturbances developing for the next 6 to 12 days so it is possible we will really run out of names this year and have to turn to the Greek alphabet for additional names.

Out of the 15 storms, which have developed so far, only three (3) have developed east of the island chain. September is the month when most storms develop in the central Atlantic.

This September let us all remember the impacts of major hurricanes such as Irma in 2017 and Luis in 1995. It is time we complete all preparations to protect our lives and property while we keep our eyes on the Tropics.

