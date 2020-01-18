20th ANNUAL GET UP STAND UP FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH THEIR VIBE, SPIRIT, AND CELEBRATION OF ONENESS ON FEBRUARY 8 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Get Up Stand Up Festival Fuses Food, Arts And Reggae To Raise Awareness About Social Justice And Equality On Saturday, February 8th, 2020 With A Tribute To The Honorable Robert Nesta Marley, Aka Bob Marley, For A Powerful Night Of Reverence, Livity, Peace, And Unity – Expanding Consciousness Through Music, Food, And Irie Vibes. the Marley Surname Perpetuates Jamaican Royalty, Resonates With World-wide Recognition And Represents The Pioneer Of A Cultural, Political And Social Revolution. Reggae Icon And Legend Bob Marley Blessed The World With His Timeless, Brilliant And Message Filled Sound Which Continues To Inspire And Influence Audiences Today. With Such A Living Past, Bob Marley’s Conviction And Passion For Music Unintentionally Was Passed To The Lives Of His Offspring And Has Allowed The Marley Name To Remain Relevant Amongst The Hierarchy Of The Reggae Sound.

Reggae music, a musical genre now recognized as world heritage music by UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), brings together people from all walks of life in the spirit of “One Love” to share in culture and healing.

Get Up Stand Up Festival expresses our hopes and dreams of a world in which what we have in common is far greater than that which divides us. We unify Sint Maarten’s diverse community at this event by highlighting a spiritual sense and reality through reggae music. Music has always had the power to unite and inspire humanitarianism. “The Get Up Stand Up Festival takes it to the top, offering the highest quality of performance, socio-political ambiance, and service to community available anywhere. Past years have featured the likes of Queen Ifrica, I-Wayne, Mutabaruka, Fantan Mojah, Ras Takura, and Luciano to name a few.

This year Get Up Stand Up Festival is headlined by Ky-Mani Marley, Jamaican artist and reggae royalty. He is the only child of table tennis champion Anita Belnavis and music and cultural icon Bob Marley. Being exposed to an urban lifestyle, Ky-mani adopted the attitude that all people are equal – no one is above or beneath him. This attitude has become the motto for the way he lives his life today. Humble. Soft-Spoken. Sincere.

Loyal. Honest. Genuine. These are the makings of Ky-mani Marley, an artist with no limits. Incorporating world music, hip hop, blues, rock, and a grassroots sound into his music, the end product his pure representation of life. His sound is one that transcends cultural lines and prohibits him from being categorized as only a reggae artist. His raw, unadulterated, gruff sound captures the listener and reverberates the essence of his life story.

Also performing from the Dominican Republic; Amara La Negra, the embodiment of today’s woman, created with a hint of the past and a twist of tomorrow. Self-described as eccentric, vibrant, and ambitious, Amara draws inspiration from music legends Celia Cruz and Beyoncé. The break-out star of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Amara is a Dominican-American entrepreneur, recording artist, dancer, spokesperson, philanthropist, model, and actor who sheds light on the challenges of navigating the entertainment industry as an Afro-Latina.

Performing from the beautiful island of Anguilla, Omari Banks, found his musical calling at a young age when he first took the stage in Milan, Italy to sing alongside his father Bankie Banx. Finding his inspiration through an eclectic genre of music, Omari perfected his craft by writing and becoming a proficient guitar player.

In 2003, he became the first Anguillan to play test cricket for the West Indies. He went to travel the world for twelve years as a professional athlete, but despite his success in sports, Omari never lost his passion for music. In 2010, he made the decision to move on and pursue his passion for music. With a lifetime of experiences and life lessons, he immersed himself in songwriting and perfecting his musicianship and has dedicated himself to his music since then.

Closing out the lineup from Sint Maarten are Ku-J, Shawn J, La-Vaune Henry, and Kisha Richards. Coming over from Saba are Thaddeus Nicholson and the One Blood Band to pulse through the crowd, raising the vibration as Mix Master Pauly and Spirit Man from Zion Gates Sound maintains the positive vibes throughout the night. Visual art displayed echoes sentiments felt throughout the human experience while plant-based and cruelty-free dishes complement the compassionate atmosphere.

Founder, Roland “Bushman” Joe, says: ”The festival started with an obligation to do something good, and to affect people positively. The ways in which we can have a positive effect are limitless. By working together we transform communities, our environment and ourselves, being a part of the how and why, remembering that many hands lighten the load”.

Get Up Stand Up Festival takes place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 5 pm at the Festival Village, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten. Tickets start at $35 in advance for entry. Get Up Stand Up Festival is family-friendly; children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available online at https://getupstandupfestival.com

Team Legendary is a dedicated and accomplished group of fine arts, entertainment, international relations, marketing, media and production professionals who together pool their expertise to create cultural events unlike any other. As a leading provider of live entertainment in the U.S., our services range from event management and programming to booking first-rate performing artists and developing effective campaigns. Our team’s unparalleled skill in creating new experiences with a social impact, demonstrates how creative people use their efforts to solve problems.

