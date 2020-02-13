25-Pupils from Oranje Primary School visit post office | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – On February 7, 2020, twenty-five pupils from the Oranje Primary School visited Postal Services Sint Maarten (PSS) as an educational trip, during which time they excitedly purchased stamps to mail letters and cards to their loved-ones in commemoration of Valentine’s day.

The Management and staff of the post office was extremely happy to host the students who were able to experience firsthand how the old-fashioned way of sending mail is executed, especially in today’s era of e-mails and other forms of digital communication.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29746:25-pupils-from-oranje-primary-school-visit-post-office&Itemid=450