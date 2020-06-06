350 kilos of drugs intercepted and two arrested | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO – Zr. Ms. Zeeland intercepted a drug transport this week with ca. 350 kilograms of cocaine on the high seas.

The station ship in the Caribbean is currently being deployed for coastguard tasks. The Wal-radar and DASH-8 plane of the Coast Guard Caribbean, detected the suspect go-fast near Curaçao. The Zr. Ms. Zeeland was deployed to pursue the and when it was close to the go-fast it launched its FRISC boat to intercept the vessel.

The Coast Guard plane supported the Zr. Ms. Zeeland during the night in locating suspicious contact. Two people were then held in connection with the operation. The drugs and the two people were transferred to the authorities on Curaçao. The Public Prosecutor Office will proceed to prosecute the drug smugglers and the narcotics will be destroyed.

The Commander of the Zr.Ms. Zeeland Bemanning-Rood, captain of Lieutenant at sea Paul Bijleveld, was very pleased with the operations and the cooperation between the various services.

The ship sails, among other things, to support the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard in maintaining maritime borders and to prevent illegal (drugs) transport.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31889:350-kilos-of-drugs-intercepted-and-two-arrested&Itemid=504