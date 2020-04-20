37 positive COVID-19 cases. 12 active. France deploys helicopter carrier | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – There are now 12 active COVID-19 patients two of whom are hospitalized in Guadeloupe. In total, the number of COVID-19 cases is 37 of which 20 are men and 17 are women.

One patient who was registered on Dutch Sint Maarten but sought medical care at the hospital in Marigot and then had to be airlifted to a hospital in Guadeloupe died there on Thursday.

This death will be registered by the health authorities on Dutch Sint Maarten.

The French naval amphibious helicopter carrier LHD L9015 Dixmude offloaded equipment and other resources for the health authorities on Saint-Martin. The operation has been code named “Resilience.”

The Dixmude has been deployed to the French Antilles and French Guiana to assists the Governments in connection with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

France has also deployed another carrier to Reunion Island and Mayotte in the Southern Indian Ocean.

The Dixmude has 750 square meter modern hospital facility consisting of two operating rooms, an x-ray room, a dental office, a scanner, 20 rooms and 69 hospitalization beds, of which seven are fit for intensive care, and 50 more beds can be installed in the helicopter hangar if needed.

France has two of these amphibious helicopter carriers in its naval fleet, the Mistral and Tonnerre, the latter which was deployed during Operation Irma in 2017 to assists the populations and authorities of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barths who were impacted by one of the worse hurricanes in the Western hemisphere.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30994:37-positive-covid-19-cases-12-active-france-deploys-helicopter-carrier&Itemid=451