43 recoveries on Saturday and Two New Positive COVID-19 Cases. Active Cases stand at 84 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of September 12th, St. Maarten has confirmed two (2) new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19, however there was a recovery of 43 persons; bringing the total active cases to eighty – four (84). The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and thirty- three (533).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 78 people in home isolation. Five patients remain hospitalized and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 430. One hundred and ten (110) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 934 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1786 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

ARCHIVED – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of September 11th St. Maarten has confirmed one (1) new case who have tested positive for COVID-19. The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and thirty- one (531).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 119 people in home isolation. One hundred and twenty – five (125) active cases have been registered of persons who contracted COVID-19. Five patients are currently hospitalized, and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 387. One hundred and ten (110) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 934 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1677 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek would like to express his appreciation to all that have been adhering to the guidelines implemented. We are slowly declining in the daily number of active cases and together we will accomplish our ultimate goal of zero active cases.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33472:43-recoveries-on-saturday-and-two-new-positive-covid-19-cases-active-cases-stand-at-84&Itemid=451